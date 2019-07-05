Home

Marilyn Jane Fagerbourg Kies

Thursday, June 13, Marilyn Jane Fagerbourg Kies went to be with the Lord. She was greeted by her husband of 59 years, Robert E. Kies; her daughter, Joni Louise Kies Prather; parents, Lionel and Ruth Fagerbourg; in-laws, Roy and Chloe Kies; brother, Neil Fagerbourg (Esther); and sisters, Louise Jenkins (Tom),
Norma Twyford (Paul), and Barbara Willett (Clark). She joined them to watch over her daughters, Janet Lynn Kies Salisbury (Tim), Jane Leigh Kies, Julie Lane Kies Giovannoni (Mark), Jill Lisa Kies Grigsby (Cliff); sister and brother in-law, Judy and Vic Nunes; son in-law, Danny Prather; grandchildren, Kenneth Whaley (Lacey), Janessa Harrington (Shawn), Nathan Whaley, Timothy Salisbury,
Denny Salisbury (Megan), Jason McDonald
(Christine), Rebecca Kies, Robert Prather (Joelle), Dana Prather (Eric), Stacey Prather (Jim), Matthew Giovannoni (Linda), Marcus Giovannoni (Ericka), Mason Giovannoni (Mary Ann), Michael Stewart (Traci), and Thomas Stewart (Jessica); 22 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at her home on July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. Come join the family for a BBQ Potluck at 18366 Hwy 175, Cobb, to reflect, remember and rejoice her life here on earth.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on July 5, 2019
