Marilynn G. Smith
1941 - 2020
The family of Marilynn G. Smith is saddened to announce her passing on 10/8/2020 due to complication from Covid 19. Marilynn was born in 1941 at Long Beach, CA, and passed at the age of 79 on 10/8/2020 at Lakeport, CA. She is preceded in passing by her father, Charles; mother, Alice; and sister, Theresa, all of whom she was with during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Her mother served as a nurse there and her father, a U.S. Navel engineer, was killed in action. Marilynn is survived by her son, Michael; daughter, Chris; four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In her nearly sixty year career she worked in the aviation industry and was the favorite Bartender to countless people who were proud to consider her a close friend and confidant. She will be dearly missed by all.
Marilynn's son recalls, of the many words of wisdom she shared with him these stood out, "In this life you must pull your weight, not wait to be pulled."
A celebration of Life will be announced as soon as the current public health crisis allows. It was her wish that in lieu of remembrances, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name.
Care entrusted to Jones Mortuary FD 311, 115 S. Main St., Lakeport, CA 95453 707-263-5389
www.Jonesmortuarylakeport.com

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Mortuary
115 S Main Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
707-263-5389
