|
Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Clearlake Riviera Clubhouse
Kelseyville, CA
View Map
More Obituaries for Marion Snyder
Marion Ray Snyder

Marion Ray Snyder


1939 - 2019
Marion Ray Snyder
"Ray"
July 16, 1939 – July 9, 2019

Ray passed away peacefully July 9, 2019. He was born in 1939 in Enid, Oklahoma, to Leroy and Goldie Snyder
(Johnson.) In 1942 the family moved to Long Beach, California, and that is where he grew up with his four brothers and two sisters. Around 1955 Ray began his career as an Iron Worker, Shopmans Union in LA and Arizona and Locals 416 and 378. He loved his job.
In the early '80s Ray moved to Kelseyville and bought a walnut business on Bell Hill Rd (Snyder Ranch.) He eventually expanded the company with the help of his family to Lake County Walnuts, Inc. If he wasn't talking about his nuts, he would either be playing a card game at the local casino or be talking with friends at the Brick Tavern (his favorite bar), especially the coffee club in the mornings. Ray also enjoyed fishing in the Sacramento River and the ocean. Ray will remain in our hearts and never forgotten.
Ray is survived by his wife, Michelle Snyder (Posner); sons, Jason Snyder of Kelseyville, Craig (Joanne) of Nice and Mark (Pierrette) of Forest Ranch; five grandchildren, Charleena, Brandon, Justin, Kayla, and Brian; six great-grandchildren, Amiah, Kaden, Fallen, Zayrin, Elizabeth and Colin; sister, Doris of Long Beach; brother, Jerry of Garden Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clearlake Riviera Clubhouse, Kelseyville.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Call 707-263-0357 or 994-5611, or visit chapelofthelakes.com
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on July 27, 2019
