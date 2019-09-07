|
Marion Rose Blakesley A loving Grandmother, beloved Mother and true friend, Marion Rose Blakesley, 74, of Clearlake Oaks, California, passed away on August 26, 2019. She was born in Anaconda, Montana, to Wallace and Madalena Thibodeau, on May 9, 1945.
Marion married the love of her life, Richard Eugene Blakesley in 1964 in the state of Georgia. The couple settled in Clearlake Oaks in the early years, and also Fort Bragg, CA, where they raised their three children, Victor Blakesley,
Rebecca Shupe and Yvonne Jackson. Marion was a homemaker, a devoted loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her family and lived with excitement for gatherings and holidays, and prepared wonderful meals for her family and friends. Marion was known for being kind – and stubborn – but she also made everyone around her laugh with her great sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Marion Rose Blakesley was the beloved wife of the late Richard Eugene Blakesley, and devoted mother of Victor, Rebecca, and Yvonne, and stepmother to Delores, Mary Ellen, Bobby, Michael, Raymond, Trudy and Beverly. Marion is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She loved Elvis and her many close friends.
A celebration of Marion's life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 2 - 5 p.m. at Eskaton Clearlake Oaks Manor, 75 Lake Street, Clearlake Oaks, CA. Flowers may be sent to this address.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 7, 2019