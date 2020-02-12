|
Martha Bell Born June 5, 1925, in San Francisco to Giuseppe and Mattie Cavallaro. She was the 12th of 14 children who were first generation Italian-Americans
She married the love of her life in 1956 and soon became a resident to Lake County for over 40 years. She stayed
active coaching Little League Baseball, Girl Scouts, yard duty, bowling, gardening, canning and dinner at 5:00.
Later on she joined the CLO Senior Center by serving lunch and becoming famous for her biscotti cookies.
She spent her last three years in Fresno with her daughter, Mary Ann, enjoying manicures and fancy nails, Thor movies and going to Table Mountain.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Marvin) Scott of Fresno, Marsha (Tom) King of Clearlake, Donald (Linda) Bell of Oregon, and many grand, great and great great grandchildren with many calling her "GG."
Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (Sam) Bell, her son, John, her parents and all her siblings.
January 24, 2020, she took her final journey to our Heavenly Father. She was surrounded by her children while she went through the Golden Gates to reunite with her loving husband. She is where she wants to be.
She will be so very missed and forever in our hearts.
As she requested, there will be no services.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 12, 2020