Mary Alice Glenn Mary Alice Glenn passed on November 11 in Castro Valley, California, at the age of 102. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Frederick and Nannie Markuson Kern. Mary Alice was a powerhouse, whether it came to memorizing Longfellow's poem, Evangeline, as a grade school student, or climbing Machu Pichu. She excelled with the gritty determination of an individualist.
She was employed as an executive secretary for 38 years with Lockheed Martin in Burbank California, retiring in 1978. During a brief hiatus from work, she served for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in the British Commonwealth of Barbados.
Mary Alice loved to travel, and she spent much of her retirement traveling to nearly every country in the developed world. She made friends everywhere she went, and kept in touch with many of them as the years passed. She also enjoyed camping, often on her own, whether it be with a sleeping bag out under the stars, or in her Ford camper. She was an explorer on foot from an early age. She spent free hours walking hither and yon, logging hundreds of miles wherever she found herself. She was honored as on the Stars of Lake County for so diligently picking up trash while on her daily walks around the north Lakeport area.
Always thoughtful toward others, she donated her time to those around her, including serving as a volunteer at the Lakeport Senior Center. One could also find her actively involved with a number of Bridge groups, or attending the Red Hatter gatherings and as a member of the Women's Civic Club.
Mary Alice was a dedicated Christian Scientist, becoming a member in 1937. She was not only a reader, but also played the organ that accompanied the lessons and the songs.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, Frederick; and sister, Betty. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews, and by dear friends Ron and Deb Thompson.
Those who wish to remember her may, if so moved, send a donation to her church, the Christian Science Society church at 1 Second Street, Lakeport, California 95453.
