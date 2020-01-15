|
Mary D. Kendall Mary D. Kendall passed peacefully from this life on January 5, 2020, in Lakeport. She was born on June 14, 1921, in
Illinois on Flag Day and was always proud of that fact. She was a college graduate, attending Blackburn College, where she met the love of her life, Robert Kendall, and the University of Illinois, where she received her bachelor's degree.
During World War II she worked as a secretary while waiting and worrying for her naval officer husband to return from the fighting. Bob was a career naval officer and so Mary also served, moving from naval base to base until he retired in 1969. They made their retirement home in Key West, Florida, until Bob became disabled with Parkinson's disease and they relocated to California to be closer to family.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Kendall. She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Lindsley of Lakeport; son, Stephen
Kendall of Virginia; granddaughters, Michelle Shouse and Abigail Kendall-Walton; and grandson, Jacob Lindsley.
Per Mary's request there will be no services.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jan. 15, 2020