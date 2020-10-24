Mary Margaret Kelley
Mary Margaret Kelley, 82, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Mary was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Rock Creek, Minnesota, to Margaret Hejny and Irving
Johnson. Mary's family landed in Tulelake, California, where much of the family still resides. During her time in college, Mary met James Kelley, whom she married. The couple settled in Kelseyville, California, and built a wonderful life together. James preceded Mary in death in 1994.
For all who knew and loved Mary also knew, she ran on "Mary Time." She was loved dearly by her friends, family and community. She spent decades serving as a secretary for the Kelseyville School District. In her free time, she loved to be with her horses, grandchildren and particularly loved going to the show. She also enjoyed loading up her red pick-up truck and visiting her sisters in Southern Oregon and Tulelake. Mary was not a swimmer, but her large pool was one of her favorite places because it brought people together. Mary had an open-door policy, especially in her kitchen, where there were always fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and homemade potato salad.
Mary is survived by her sister, Arlene O'Neill, and brother-in-law, Tom O'Neill; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Jennifer Kelley, and Thomas and Julie Kelley; grandson, Christopher Kelley, and granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Kelley; grandson, Robert Kelley, and granddaughter-in-law Jessica Kelley; and granddaughter, Rachel Kelley; great-grandchildren, Ronan and Alexis Kelley; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be planned as soon as circumstances safely permit.
Donations can made to the Mary Kelley Memorial Fund at WestAmerica Bank by December 18, for her angel caregivers for Christmas, where she last lived.
