Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathew Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathew E. Carpenter


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Matthew E. Carpenter
June 13, 1963 - August 25, 2019

Matt went to sleep late Saturday night and left us to wake up in Heaven as the day turned to
Sunday. He was the gentlest of giants with a deceptively gruff exterior, the most beautiful twinkling blue eyes and a laugh that you could hear from hundreds of feet away. He loved sports, especially baseball, rock music from the 50s to the 90s and all things John Deere, which lead to a nearly 30 year career working as the greatest Parts Manager in the region. Matt's knowledge of baseball statistics and music were encyclopedic and astonished everyone who ever discussed either topic with him. It was a great delight to him that all of his favorite teams; the SF Giants, Oakland Warriors and SF 49ers all won multiple championships in his lifetime.
Matt is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mariann; his parents, Charles and Nancy Carpenter; in-laws, Jim and Pat Renfro; brothers, Doug
(Michelle) and Andrew; brother-in-law, Michael (Sandra); and his much beloved nieces and nephews, Kylie, Josh, Nate, Alex, Cole, Briana and
Jordan. Matt is also survived by his loving uncles, Ed Roberts (Alice Chindblom) and James (Maureen) Carpenter, and cousins, Sara Williamson (Phil) and Jeffrey Roberts.
He was the hero, heart and protector of our family and we will miss him forever.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Of The Lakes
Download Now