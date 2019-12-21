|
|
Maureen Ann Surridge Maureen (Mo) Surridge, was born August 7, 1934 in North Andover, MA and passed away suddenly in her Lakeport home on December 4, 2019. "Mo" left Massachusetts in her early 20's, and had an active administrative and sales career in Salinas before retiring to Lakeport, where she was deeply involved with the Lakeport Women's Civic Club for the many years that her health and strength allowed outside activities. She was predeceased by her beloved sons, Steven and George.
Mo will always be deeply loved and missed by her loving and devoted companion of 17 years, John Mantle; her daughters, Cheryle Helton and Denise Shere-Holland; her grandsons, Nick BeeCraft, Joe Enus, Chad Enus, and Mark Shere; her granddaughter, Kim Shere; her great grandsons, Mikeale and Aniken BeeCraft; and her great granddaughters, Moriah and Jorga Enus.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 21, 2019