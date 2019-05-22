Home

Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Fellowship Hall, Granite Bay Church
3785 Placer Corporate Dr. #600
Rocklin, CA
Mervin W. Ernst

Mervin Ernst, who grew vegetables for Community Services at the Lakeport Seventh-day Adventist church, passed away May 7, 2019. He leaves behind Orvella, his wife of 63 years; his six children, Lyndon, Sherle, Kenneth, Marcia, Maria, and Denise; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be 12:30 p.m., May 30, 2019, Fellowship Hall, Granite Bay Church, 3785 Placer Corporate Dr. #600, Rocklin, CA 95765.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 22, 2019
