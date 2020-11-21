1/1
Michael Jay Felton
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of
Michael Jay Felton
November 27, 1950 - November 10, 2020

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Terri Lynne Felton of 37 years; two children, Breanna Michelle Felton and Cole Michael Felton; and granddaughter, Jayla-Lynne' Arrington.
Mike was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved anything and everything outdoors. He was born as a local Northern Califor-nian in Sonoma, along with his family he ventured into hunting, fishing and exploring at an early age. He continued using the outdoorsman skills throughout his life to care for his family as well as pass down the lifestyle.
Mike was quiet, reserved, and intelligent, with amazing character and ethic. He is highly respected by his peers at Sutter Lakeside hospital where he worked for 35 years. He was taken suddenly after a quick battle with cancer.
Mike was predeceased by his father, Forrest Wendel Felton; mother, Betty Frances (Moore)
Felton; and sister, Dale (Guglielmi) Felton. He will be dearly missed by his family and every person that had the pleasure of having him in their life.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Phone 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved