In loving memory of
Michael Jay Felton
November 27, 1950 - November 10, 2020
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Terri Lynne Felton of 37 years; two children, Breanna Michelle Felton and Cole Michael Felton; and granddaughter, Jayla-Lynne' Arrington.
Mike was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved anything and everything outdoors. He was born as a local Northern Califor-nian in Sonoma, along with his family he ventured into hunting, fishing and exploring at an early age. He continued using the outdoorsman skills throughout his life to care for his family as well as pass down the lifestyle.
Mike was quiet, reserved, and intelligent, with amazing character and ethic. He is highly respected by his peers at Sutter Lakeside hospital where he worked for 35 years. He was taken suddenly after a quick battle with cancer.
Mike was predeceased by his father, Forrest Wendel Felton; mother, Betty Frances (Moore)
Felton; and sister, Dale (Guglielmi) Felton. He will be dearly missed by his family and every person that had the pleasure of having him in their life.
