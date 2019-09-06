|
Michael W. Vaars Mike, a friend to many and someone who loved to listen to and to share with his friends passed away August 23, 2019, in Lakeport, California, at age 72.
Being a deacon at his church, reading scripture and attending services at Rock of Faith Church in
Lucerne brought him great joy. As did taking his homemade brownies and fudge to the clerks around town as a treat. He enjoyed his daily coffee with his good friends Tom, Cathy, Gwen, Gail and others at the local coffee shops.
Mike, attended schools, worked and lived in Lakeport, and was the son of the late Margaret and Francis Vaars, who raised him and their family in town.
He's survived by his brother, Danny Vaars and his wife, Sharon; sisters, Nancy McGlinchy, her husband, Joe of Lakeport, and Margie Foutch, her husband, George of Upper Lake; twin brothers, John and James Vaars of Grass Valley, CA; nieces, Tasha, Tammy and Samantha; and nephews, Alex, Mark, Jonathan, Aaron, Todd and Scott.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 6, 2019