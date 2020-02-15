|
Millie Kost-Smith Evelyn Rose Martell was born on the first day of spring, March 20, 1921, in San Antonio, Texas. She was the only child of Emile and Victoria Martell. Her parents divorced when she was a child and she had fond memories of being raised by her Grandpa and Grandma Silveira and her Aunts in Hanford, CA, and with her mother in San Francisco and Hollywood. Throughout her life Evelyn took great pride in her Portuguese heritage and that her mother's family had
emigrated from Santo Amarao on Sao Jorge in the Azores Islands.
Since WWII, Evelyn has been known as "Millie," which was a nickname that she obtained while she was married to Norman Earl Miller.
Millie and her "Big Daddy Miller" divorced, but her nickname would stick and Millie was her name for nearly 80 years.
As an adult Millie resided in San Francisco and worked for the Department of Defense. In 1950, Millie purchased 6005 E. Highway 20 in Lucerne, which was a unique three story building right on the shores of beautiful Clear Lake. Millie and her husband, Earl Ottis Kost, along with her son,
Edward, and step-daughter, Barbara, would drive up from San Francisco on weekends until the family decided to make the Lake property their full-time residence. For several years, the Kost family owned and operated Kaptain Kost Tackle and
Novelties out of the first floor of their building. Millie told stories of how fishermen would ring their bell at any hour of the night and she would arise and bring them bait. Eventually Millie and Earl divorced and during the 1970s she was married for a few years to Merle Smith and thus, she will forever be known as Millie Kost-Smith.
Millie owned her beloved property in Lucerne for 50 years. Millie bought the unique property knowing that she could generate income by having tenants rent out the second and third floors and throughout the years she was a landlord to many people. In 2000, she sold the property to the Crilly family and moved a few blocks away. In the mid 2000's the Crilly's sold the old Kost property due to redevelopment. The area in which Millie's and her neighbor's home had stood for decades was demolished and the 1.5 acres was developed into Alpine Park. Now the beautiful views of Clear Lake that Millie had enjoyed for five decades can be enjoyed by anyone who visits Alpine Park. And Millie was always pleased that her big old mimosa tree wasn't cut down.
Millie was a strong believer in lifelong learning and while she was in her 50s she returned to college. In 1977, Millie obtained her Associate of Arts degree from Mendocino Community College in Ukiah and also obtained her real estate license. She worked for Covered Wagon Realty before becoming a real estate broker and owner of Edgewater Realty, where her office was located on the first floor of her building. Millie always cheered on her family as they attended and graduated from college. And as recently as 2016 she was taking French classes in Lucerne with her dear friend
Audrey. Millie was also a voracious reader and she especially loved reading murder mysteries.
Millie was vivacious and loved events that allowed her to dress up in costumes. She would dress as Mae West and ride on her float at parades and invite the crowds to "Come up and see us sometime at Edgewater Realty." Carmen Miranda was another of Millie's favorite costumes. There were many that she made and wore throughout the years, including the Bearded Lady. Growing up in the Depression Millie knew the value of a dollar. She enjoyed shopping at "The Sallie" (Salvation Army stores) and loved to buy gifts to share with her family and friends.
No one was ever a stranger to Millie! Millie loved different cultures and if she thought you had some Portuguese, French, Persian, or Spanish blood in you she would joyfully pounce on you to discuss your ethnicity and she would try to speak a few words of the language. She was a member of several Portuguese societies and while she was in her 80s she would travel each spring in her motorhome to the various Festas throughout California. Millie enjoyed the parades and the time of fellowship afterwards while eating sopas and Portuguese sweet bread.
Millie had a strong sense of civic duty and throughout the years she gave back to the community that she loved by her service in various clubs. Millie was a lifelong member of the American Legion. For several years she was active with the Lake County Democratic Club. And she was very involved in the Lake County Single Lakers Club for over 30 years, from its beginning to its end. Also, there were many other clubs Millie was involved in throughout the years. Whether it was a potluck, an event, or to take the office of president or secretary, Millie could be counted on to serve.
Millie loved history and a treasured possession of hers was the Civil War diary of Captain George Logan Kost (her grandfather-in-law). When she was in her 70s and 80s she worked on creating a manuscript based on the diary. Millie never finished her book, but she loved to share her knowledge of the Civil War with others.
Millie was a genealogist way back before the computer, internet, and ancestry.com existed. She would tell her granddaughters "that we descended from Kings!" referring to King Charlemagne, the King of the Franks. Millie's detailed genealogy records will be something that her granddaughter, Melissa, will always treasure.
Millie never met a stranger and was outgoing and gregarious. Millie was quite the conversationalist although she could be a bit colorful and crass at times. Also, Millie was quite the pen pal. Throughout her life she wrote many, many, many letters, cards, and emails to her family and friends.
In 1998 at the age of 77, Millie began her
"snowbird" years after she purchased a mobile in Yuma, AZ. Millie had many adventures each time she drove her motorhome, "The Poor, Proud, and Portuguese," between her two homes loaded with her beloved kitties. In her 90s she finally retired the motorhome and then drove her car, the beloved "Battle Axe" back and forth until she began making the annual road trips with her granddaughter, Lori, assisting with the driving. In Yuma, Millie was a member of the Fortuna Palms Community Club where she enjoyed the fellowship of friends and relief from the Arizona heat in the pool. Millie enjoyed the water aerobics classes offered at the Club House and took writing classes there and wrote many short stories about her life that her grandchildren will always treasure.
In the fall of 2016, Millie arrived in Yuma and she never returned to her beloved Lake County. She braved the summer heat to be with her beloved friends in Yuma as most of her friends in Clear Lake had already passed. Millie was blessed to remain living independently until shortly after her 98th birthday. Millie had a fall and moved into an apartment at Yuma Senior Assisted Living in April 2019.
On October 18, 2019, Millie was found unresponsive. Her granddaughter, Lori, rushed to be by her side and remained with her until she died peacefully at the hospital on October 23, 2019, shortly after sunset. Millie was 98 years young when she died.
Millie was predeceased by her eldest granddaughter, Suzette "Sue" Schmidt; and Dorothy Smith, her best friend and former real estate partner, who she loved like a sister. Millie would tease Dorothy "that it's nice in Nice (where Dorothy lived), but that it's nicer in Lucerne." Millie is survived by her son, Edward Miller Kost, and will be fondly remembered as their beloved "Vo Vo" by her granddaughters, Lori Dostie and Melissa Millecam "her Chickie," and their spouses; great-grandchildren, Nathan Schmidt, Cory and Ashley Dostie; and her great-great-grandchildren, Carter David Evan Schmidt and Asher Schmidt of Iowa. Millie was a lifelong lover of felines (especially Siamese) and "was owned" by her cats and she always gave them unique names. Millie is also survived by Itsy Bitsy (who is no longer Bitsy) and Joesy Toesy (who has six toes).
Millie was truly a unique and one-of-a kind
individual and she has left an impact on all who knew her. As Millie got older she would often say that she was truly blessed to have lived such a great life.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 15, 2020