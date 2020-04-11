|
|
Muriel Hazel Jorgenson Muriel Hazel Jorgenson, age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 5, 2020, from natural causes at Orchard Park Senior Living, Clearlake, CA. Interment will be at the Oneota Cemetery in Duluth, MN, by the Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home. Reception will be at a later date.
Muriel was born May 28, 1927, in Duluth, MN. She is survived by her caring husband
Walter, of 72 years; her son, Gary; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by three of her children, Randy, Stacy and Marty; and her older sisters, Laura and Delores.
Muriel and her sisters were born to Alderic and Hazel Cote and lived most of their lives in Duluth, MN, until she married Walter Jorgenson in 1947, at the age of 20. They raised their four children mostly in the Duluth area. The family moved to San Jose, CA, in 1967. Muriel and Walter moved to Clearlake, CA, in 1990.
Muriel was an at home mother, a business secretary and then a manuscript typist for aspiring authors. She loved listening to country western music, playing cards and board games, cooking and baking to please her family. Raising four children she became good at saying "Randy, Gary, Stacy, Marty stop it".
She was a loving, kind, thoughtful and peaceful soul who will be dearly missed in our lives but will live on in the loving memories she has left with us.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 11, 2020