Nancy Jean Gay, known to all as Jean, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 64 on Friday, February 22, 2019, after a long illness. She was raised in the Bay Area and received a BS in Animal Science from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She moved north to the Santa Rosa area after graduation where she soon met and married her husband, John Gay. They moved to Middletown where the couple had a small horse ranch for many years until his death. Jean and John were active as judges, and in other ways, for horse shows at the Lake County Fairgrounds as well as other venues. She and John helped start the Steam Country Equestrians, a horse club that continues to produce gymkhanas. She was actively involved with 4H horse activities and Middletown Days' princess and queen contest preparations. After John's death, Jean continued to live here with her beloved draft horse, Emmy, and a succession of whippets until her death. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Larry Zabel, who have been with her off and on throughout the recovery from John's death, the loss of her home in the Valley Fire, and her illness.

Jean was employed for over 30 years by Mead Clark Lumber of Santa Rosa. She was known in her community for her bright cheerful smile and the quality of her leather repair work. She was a creative seamstress and leatherworker nearly all her life. A Celebration of Life will be held in Middletown with the date to be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to Whippet Rescue and Placement, Inc., c/o Jean Schroeder, Treasurer, 17502 S. 750 W., Wanatah, IN 46390.