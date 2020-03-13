|
Nevel B. Lyons Nevel B. Lyons, of Wadsworth, Nevada passed away on March 4, 2020. Nevel was born July 17, 1938, in Lakeport, California, and graduated from Clear Lake Union High School in 1955. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1955 and later transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves where he retired in 1988 as First Sergeant with 23 years of service. Nevel's primary career interest was in security and later in life he was proud to participate in the War Veteran's Memorial Association Honor Guard in Nevada. Hard-working, down-to-earth, charming with a great sense of humor, Nevel was an avid follower of Christ and held strong political convictions.
1938-2020
He is survived by his wife, Flo of Wadsworth, Nevada; daughter, Jessica James of Ukiah, California; son, Ken Ledbetter of Gold River, California; daughter, Barbara Valenti-Riley of Ukiah, California; son, Monty Lyons of Roseville, California; daughter, Rosella Lyons of Roseville, California; stepsons, Joshua and Jacob Anderson of Sparks, Nevada; brothers, Larry and David Lyons of Lakeport, California; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Nevel was predeceased by his parents, John A. "Buck" and Eunice "Dinah" Lyons, and brothers, Norman Myer, Otho A. Lyons, Buck A. Lyons, and Lovell R. Lyons.
A full Military with Honors service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, Nevada, followed up by a small gathering in the local area. In honoring his life, flowers can be sent to the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 14 Veteran's Way, Fernley, Nevada 89408 (775-575-4441) or donations can be made in Nevel's name to .
