Nicholas Cravalho Nicholas CJ Cravalho, age 33, passed away unexpectedly On May 5, 2019, at Center Point Hospital in Independence, Missouri. He was born on April 16, 1986, in Ukiah, California, to proud parents Chris Cravalho and Jessica Page. He grew up in Clearlake until completing high school and then moved to Missouri for a job opportunity.
Nick enjoyed spending time with his daughter Cali, listening to music, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Nick is survived by his father, Chris Cravalho; daughter, Cali Cravalho; sister, Christy Cravalho; grandmother, Evelyn Dothage; aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will forever remember his presence and kind heart, his sense of humor and unforgettable laugh.
Family, friends and others whose lives Nick touched are invited for a Celebration of Life On June 8, 2019, 11 a.m., at Clearlake Oaks Community United Methodist Church, 12487 The Plaza, Clearlake Oaks, CA.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 5, 2019