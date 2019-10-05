|
|
Nola Mae (Marr) Morrell Nola Mae Morrell, 95 of Clearlake Oaks, passed away September 21, 2019, at her home in Long Valley with her daughters by her side.
Nola was born in Los Angeles and moved to Lake County with her family in 1930. She graduated from Lower Lake High School and married her high school sweetheart. They had two daughters, Cheryl and Vicki. They settled in
Kelseyville in 1952. She worked at the Kelseyville Pharmacy for many years and then owned and operated a clothing store in Kelseyville. After selling the store, they retired to Long Valley.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Thora Bernier, and Betty Noble; brother, Rolleigh Marr; and husband, Robert Morrell.
Survivors include daughters, Cheryl Craddick and Vicki (Palmer) Morrell; grandson, Shawn
Palmer; granddaughters, Kristi Sundberg (Calib), and Tami Flyntz (Ed); great-granddaughter, Kelly Palmer; great-grandsons, Aiden Sundberg, Joseph Flyntz (Emily), and Matthew Flyntz (Heather); and great-great-grandson, Bennett Flyntz.
A graveside service will take place October 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Lower Lake Cemetery. A
celebration of life will follow at her daughter's in Long Valley.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 5, 2019