|
|
Norman Frank Eichelmann Norman Eichelmann left this world on February 2, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1933, in Waterloo, Illinois, to Henry and Dora Eichelmann. He had two sisters, Darlene (Gene) Buss and Joan (deceased). After serving his country in the U.S. Army overseas, he returned home and married Eleanore Amara.
Norman and Eleanore were married for 49-years until her passing in 2005. Norman and Eleanore settled in Millbrae, CA, where they had three children together, Josephine Andersen, Patti (Glenn) Odani, and Dean (Cindy) Eichelmann.
Norman was first and foremost a family man. He frequently enjoyed vacationing with his family in Hawaii, and also discovered the charms of Lake County in the late 1960s. Norman was also quite active as a
successful businessman with many talents. Later in life he attended law school, passed the California Bar Exam, and became a practicing estate planning attorney. However, with all of his success in business, he still enjoyed working with his hands, completing numerous home improvement projects.
In 2013 he married Peggy Bland and moved to San Antonio, Texas, where he enjoyed many new adventures until his passing.
Norman will be remembered by many as an extremely generous man with a passion for life. He leaves behind three children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
There will be no services.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 7, 2020