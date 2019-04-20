Norman LaFollette Andres(s)en

Norman LaFollette Andres(s)en born July 20, 1928, died March 31, 2019 in Yuma, AZ, of congestive heart failure, surrounded by family. He spent the last 30 winters in southern California and Arizona.

Born to Christian Andressen and Julie Mourie Andressen in Sheridan, CA, the youngest of five children. Graduated from Lincoln, CA, high school and enlisted in the Army Occupation Forces in Japan where he served for 1 1/2 years. He attended Sierra College and graduated from UC Berkeley.

He married Leila Hinton in 1953 and had four children. They divorced after 10 years.

Norman was a probation officer for Alameda County for 26 years, retiring in 1981. He then moved to Clearlake.

In 1985 he married JoAnn Hodem. They lived in Clearlake for 24 years, then moving to Lower Lake. He was an avid hunter, bicyclist, bird watcher, RVer, member of Escapees RV club, and American Sportsmans Club. A Friend of Bill W for over 45 years.

He was predeceased by his brother and three sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn; children, Norman Andresen, Mark Andresen, Nord (Victoria) Andresen and Laura (David) Peters; step children, Dan Hodem (Debbie Giaconni), Mary Hodem (Romulo Miranda) and Margie King; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held June 18, 2019, 12 noon, potluck at the family home in Lower Lake. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary