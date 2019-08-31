|
Norman Joseph Walker Norman was born in San Francisco, CA, on November 30, 1924. He passed peacefully at home on August 19, 2019, at the age of 94. He moved to Kelseyville, CA, with his wife, Dorothy, in 1975. He was married to
Dorothy Walker for 54 years before her passing in 2008.
He served in the USCG-Merchant Marines during WWII and retired from Willig Freight Lines with over 30 years of service in the Teamsters Union. Norman was the owner of a full service gas station and garage.
He was an avid fisherman, loved to play pool, skated with the SF Bay Bombers, and if it had wheels he would rebuild and race it. Norman was also a member of the American Legion. One of Norman's favorite sayings was "I need to get stuff organized." While his love of cake and pie was legendary, it was his family that was the love of his life and the inspiration that motivated him to succeed in all things he did.
Norman is survived by his children, Norman (daughter-in-law, Pam); Robbie; Billylee (daughter-in-law, Michele); Norma (son-in-law, Alan); and Renee; nine grandchildren, Debbie,
David, Anna, Chris, Denise, Jennifer, Jeffrey, John, and Rayna; and 16 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private ceremony for the immediate family in San Francisco.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 31, 2019