Pamela Kirkpatrick On September 12, 2019, Pamela Kelly Hales Kirkpatrick, amazing wife and mother,
extraordinary daughter, sister, aunt, teacher and friend, passed away at the age of 53. PK was born on September 20, 1965, in Los Angeles to Kenneth and Florence Hales.
She received a bachelor's degree from UC Davis in agricultural economics. She began working in the wine industry in Northern California and Australia. During this time, she fell in love with Dana Kirkpatrick and they married June 21, 1997. Her desire to make a difference in the world led her to obtain a credential from Chico State and teach elementary school for 18 years, instructing at each grade level over the course of her career and mentoring new educators along the way, guiding her students and colleagues with her knowledge, experience and humor. Her greatest highlight has been in being married to Dana and raising their two children, Fiona (18) and Leland (16),
experiencing much joyfulness in their escapades together.
PK had a passion for people and adventure, especially where games were involved. She felt lucky to have had a childhood taking trips, exploring nature, and laughing a lot with her older brother, Bradley, and sister, Gillian. She attracted many friends with her warm heart, awesome sense of humor, and quick wit, developing profound relationships through all stages of her life. One of her favorite pastimes is disc golf, a game that encompassed all she loved – competition and camaraderie in the outdoors. In reflecting on her own life, Pamela's words were "it may seem boastful to recognize that you are luckier and have had more adventures and opportunity than most people" — but that was her truth; she lived her life with boldness and enthusiasm.
All of us who have known PK have benefitted from her selflessness and charity. Her giving nature can be honored by those wishing to make memorial donations to Lake County International Charter School at P.O. Box 984, Middletown, CA 95461; Kelseyville High School Athletic Department golf or cross country team; or to the charity of their choosing.
"Majestic beauty
Holding strong with vital roots
Growing to the stars" – PK
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 17, 2019