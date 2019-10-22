|
|
Patricia Ann Bertram Patricia Ann Bertram, loving wife, mother, sister, grammy, and friend passed peacefully October 17, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Patty was born to Eva and Floyd Kinsey March 17, 1958, in Vallejo, California. She married the love of her life, Ronald Bertram, December 4, 1976. They shared a passion for life, family and racing. Their life together blessed them with two sons, Shawn and
Jason.
Patty worked as a paraprofessional for Konocti Unified School for more than twenty years, her love and devotion to the children of the district is a legacy that lives on through the many children she dedicated her years of service to.
For all those race fans and friends, if you knew Patty you knew that her blood was embedded with racing fuel. Patty loved Lakeport Speedway and the time she spent on the track as well as in the grandstands stand out as some of our favorite memories. She also loved traveling to race tracks across the state to watch her favorite past time. Johnny, Nadine and Bob thank you for your love.
Patty's true legacy lives on through her grandchildren, Mason, Morgan, Payton and Audrey. Her love for them will live on forever. While today carries sorrow, our hearts are filled with love and peace knowing that her suffering has ended and she is forever home with our Lord and Savior who has rained grace upon us.
Care and arrangements entrusted to Jones and Lewis CLMC FD800. www.jonesandlewismemorial
chapel.com. 707-994-6417
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 22, 2019