Patricia Ann King Brooks

Patricia Ann King Brooks, 88 of Cobb, California, passed away May 19, 2019. She was born in 1930 in Chicago and raised in Milwaukee. She moved to Walnut Grove, CA, as a young adult and soon thereafter moved to Sacramento. She married Louis Stearns and started a family in 1954. Pat retired to her beloved Cobb Mountain and loved her life and her friends. She was involved in many different local and community organizations like the Train Club, Mountain Lions Club, American Legion, Eastern Star, and Pine Grove Pool Ratz. She loved to play bingo and golf with buddy, Gene Bates. She was pre-deceased by her son, Brad Stearns. She is survived by children, Joy Thompson-Stearns, Andrew Stearns and Brian Stearns; seven grandchildren, Leeann Stearns, Joseph Stearns, Bryson Stearns, Brandon Stearns, Matthew Stearns, Megan Stearns and Preston Stearns; and four great-grandchildren, Soraya, Elijah, Olivia and Caleb.

A celebration of her life will be held at Little Red School House/Cobb Community Center on Bottle Rock Road, Cobb, CA on June 22, 2019, starting at 2 p.m. Bring your favorite memories and a food dish to share. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary