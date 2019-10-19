|
Patricia "Patti" "Da" Lyndall Patricia Ann Lyndall passed away peacefully in her home in the early morning of October 10, 2019. Patti was diagnosed with lung cancer early 2017. She was a fighter; she fought cancer and was cancer free in March of this year. The disease and the treatment took a toll on her health and sadly she passed at the age of 77.
November 21, 1941- October 10, 2019
Patti was born in Seal Beach, California, to Ernest and Nellie Piwald. She moved to San Francisco at a young age and attended Saint Matthews Catholic school in San Mateo, California. In 1956, Patti moved to Kelseyville and attended Kelseyville High School. She was head cheerleader when she graduated in 1958. After graduation, she moved back to the Bay Area and attended John Robert Powers Modeling School.
While visiting friends in Lake County, Patti went to a party at Deakes's house. When Deake saw her he said, "come on Patti, let's go get some beer" and that was it, "we dated from then on." In 1960, Deake and Patti eloped in Reno.
Deake and Patti lived in Lakeport when their first son, Deake Patrick was born on November 20, 1961. Just short of a year later Thomas "Tommy" Lyndall was born on November 15, 1962. The family moved to Hayward where Deake was working. Their third son, Michael "Mike" Lyndall was born on July 22, 1965. Eventually the family moved back to Kelseyville, where Patti lived for the rest of her years.
Deake and Patti raised their boys on the racetrack. All three of their sons played several sports. The amount of time that Patti spent watching her kids and grandkids on the sidelines at the race track, football field, baseball field, basketball court, golf course, etc... added up to a lifetime of memories. In 1972, Deake and Patti bought the Brick Tavern in downtown Kelseyville. Patti owned and ran the business till her passing.
In 1989, big Deake and little Deake died in a plane accident in the height of little Deake's racing career. The loss of her husband and oldest son was obviously devastating. With the help of her two surviving sons, Mike and Tom, and her grandsons, David, Deake Jacob, and Brandon she was able to go on and live a beautiful life.
Patti loved being with her family and she absolutely loved holidays. Every holiday was over the top, especially Easter and Christmas. Patti loved being with each of her six grandsons. Sundays were family days, spent out at her house enjoying the lake, pool, and Wiffle Ball! Loud boys, big meals, and good laughs every Sunday always brought a smile to her face. Patti's grandsons were her world and the relationship and love she had for each of them was everything to her.
Survived by her sons, Thomas and Mike (Aleisha); daughter-in-law, Theresa; grandsons,
David, Deake Jacob, Brandon, Noah, Payton, and Deake Arthur; and great-grandson, Santino.
The Lyndall family would like to thank her caregivers, Susan Lemos, Eva Baisau, Maileia Lozano, Cindy Offel, Katherine Renner, Jennifer Fletcher and Carla Gallagher.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary
Immaculate Catholic Church on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Kelseyville Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 19, 2019