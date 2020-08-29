Patricia "Pat" Harpham
Patricia "Pat" Harpham passed away at her home of 57 years on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Pat was born in
Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of four children. When she was 14, the family moved to Berkeley, CA.
It was there she graduated high school and married Jack Hoyt. They had two children, Kathleen and John.
After divorcing in 1962 she moved to Chico, where she met and married Bill Harpham. The year was 1964 and they moved to Kelseyville.
She and Bill were both private pilots and they traveled everywhere, from Snowbird, Utah, snow skiing with her grand-kids, to various places in Mexico with friends. They would hook up the 5th wheel trailer and drive cross country to golf at least one 18 hole golf course in every state. She had a full life and will be greatly missed.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Kathy Bracisco; her son, John (Maia) Hoyt; two grand-children, Matt and Jackson Bracisco and six great grandchildren.
Per her wishes no services are planned.
Kathy and John would like to thank Ethyl Rhoades, Shelia Fahnholz and Betsy for taking such devoted and loving care of mom.
