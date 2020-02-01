|
Patrick Michael Welsh Patrick Michael Welsh passed peacefully in Boise, Idaho, on January 2, 2020. He was born July 29, 1962, in Mountain View, California. Pat loved cars, guns, fireworks and enjoyed boating. He was
hard-working and devoted to everyone and everything he cared about.
Pat is survived by his wife, Tiffany; daughters, Chelsea and Ciara; son, Patrick Ryan; grandson, Elliot; mother, Mary Lois Welsh; brother, Tom (Yvette); sister, Mary Katherine; nephews, Tommy, Danny, and Michael; niece, Katie; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas Welsh. Patrick will always be loved and missed by many.
Graveside Services will be held at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA, on February 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a gathering to follow.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 1, 2020