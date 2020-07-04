1/1
Patsy Ellen Armstrong-Crump
1947 - 2020
Patsy Ellen Armstrong-Crump

Patsy Ellen Armstrong-Crump, loving daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Born November 4, 1947, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to James Henry and Willie Mae Armstrong, died June 25, 2020, age 72, at home with her family by her side. She had lived in Lake County for 33 years.
Patsy was a loving mother, nana and wife for more than 50 years. Her favorite love was being a mother and a nana. She loved her family and especially the holidays and family gatherings. Cooking for the family and everyone being together was everything to her.
Favorite memories are fishing with her grandchildren and having water balloon fights.
Patsy leaves behind her husband, Clifton
Harrison Crump of 57 years; daughter, Tammie Widener and son-in-law Tony Widener with grandchildren, Derek Crump and Jacob Widener
(Brittany) and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Crump; son, Dwight Crump with grandchildren, Cassie Jones (George), Amber and Dalton Crump and great-granddaughters, Riley and Maci; nephews, Michael Armstrong (Lancy), Chuck, Gary and Eric Armstrong; nieces, Jamie, Theresa, Vanessa, and Kim. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Franklin James Armstrong, Charles Henry Armstrong, Billy Gene Armstrong, Wayne Alfred Armstrong; and sisters, Martha Carol Martin and Carolyn Louise Armstrong.
Her wishes were to be cremated and to have a private family gathering at a later date when all of her grandchildren can be together.
Donations can be made in Patsy's memory to Hospice Services of Lake County, 1862 Parallel Drive, Lakeport, CA 95453.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
