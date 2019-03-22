Pearl Mildred (Slover) Crabtree

Pearl Mildred (Slover) Crabtree, known to her friends as Pat, passed away peacefully at her home in Walla Walla, WA, at the age of 93 on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born and raised in Marseilles, IL, Pat met George Melvin Crabtree, in Urbana, IL, where she was waitressing in a restaurant. They were married in New London, CT, just as George was shipping off to serve in the United States Navy during the Second World War. Pat got on a train for San Francisco (sitting up the whole way as she could not afford a sleeper car). From San Francisco she took the bus to Upper Lake where she met her new in-laws, Irvin and Helen Crabtree. In Upper Lake she was living with her new in-laws when their (George and Pat) oldest son, David, was born. Pat and George lived in Upper Lake until 2007 when they moved to Walla Walla.

Many will remember them living in the house built by George's father, Irvin, on Main Street in Upper Lake. In Walla Walla they lived near their oldest son, David, and only daughter, Lois. Pat was preceded in death by George in 2007. She is survived by a sister, Dorothy (Slover) Weedman; a brother, Donald Slover; five children, David Crabtree, Clifford Crabtree, Lois (Crabtree) Rogers, Larry Crabtree and Frank "Bob" Crabtree; 13 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

Flowers and cards can be sent to David Crabtree, 757 Walula Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. If you wish to donate in lieu of flowers the family asks that you give to Washington Talking Book and Braille Library, 2012 9th Ave., Seattle, WA 98212-2783. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 22, 2019