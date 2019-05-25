|
|
|
Phillis A. Montana Phillis A. Montana, 78, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Adventist Health in Ukiah, CA. She is survived by her husband, Mel; their three sons, Jesse, Brett, and Jared; two daughters, Deborah and Amber; her sister, Anneta; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Always loved and never forgotten.
Care and arrangements entrusted to Jones and Lewis CLMC, FD800 www.jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com 707-994-6417
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 25, 2019
Read More