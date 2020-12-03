Quedellis "Rick" Walker
Quedellis "Rick" Walker passed away on November 21, 2020, in Lower Lake, CA. He was born on December 31, 1955, 19 minutes before the New Year, to William and Myrtle Walker in San Francisco, CA.
He is survived by his mother, Myrtle; his son, William; daughter-in-law, Jenna, and his two granddaughters, Ava and Vivienne; brothers, Kenneth, Orlando and Tony; and sisters, Pamela, Sandra, Crystal, Pat and Diane. He was a loving uncle and friend to many.
With a great life comes a great loss, as Rick made his mark on this world in a profound way.
Growing up, Rick's parents instilled in him the value of drive and hard work. The family resided in East Palo Alto, and Rick eventually became a skilled mechanic. But it was circumstance beyond his control that changed his life's path. In 1991, Rick was wrongfully incarcerated for a murder he did not commit and served 12 years in prison until his exoneration in June of 2003. It was then that Rick decided that he would use his experience to help others wrongfully convicted and fight for justice, becoming a beacon of light for the innocence movement. He spent the rest of his life speaking publicly at various colleges and summits, working with the Innocence Project, becoming treasurer of Exonerated Nation and served on the board at Drew Health Foundation. All while going back to work as a mechanic, until he retired in Lower Lake.
In his spare time, Rick enjoyed working on cars, fishing, home projects and being with his family. Rick passionately believed that knowledge is power, doled out hefty doses of tough love and wise words. He was a skilled artist, whether it was with the stroke of a pencil, the composition of a letter or the design of a garden; it was something he loved sharing with his son, granddaughters and loved ones. His granddaughters, his legacy, held a special place in his heart, and he looked upon them with a perfect love and adoration.
With a voice that could fill a room and a laugh that will forever echo in our hearts, he will be missed everyday he is not on this earth.
Due to Coronovirus, private services will be held.
Care and arrangements to Jones & Lewis CLMC FD800 www.jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com
707-994-6417