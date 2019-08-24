|
|
Ramona Irene Schindler Ramona Irene Litzenberg was born in What Cheer, Iowa, to Raymond and Gladys Schauff Litzenberg.
May 10, 1929 - August 19, 2019
Ramona raised her family in San Pablo, California. She worked at Langendorf Cookies for 30 years before retiring to
Lucerne in Lake County in 1988. She loved working in the yard, fishing, her cats, and playing cards with her friends at the
Senior Center. But mostly she loved her family.
Ramona is survived by her children, Roxanne Ward of Rocklin, Larry (Denise) Reed of Fairfield, and Barbara Carlson of Lucerne; grandchildren Chris Bowman (Steve), Mike Carlson (Holly), Josh Ward (Anna), Jerad Ward, Mykel Rankin, Lori Cooley (Greg), Briana Waller, and Don Nisonger; and 13 great grandchildren, Melanie Kicker, Robert Kicker, Heather Brumfield, Peter Bowman, Marissa Reger, Brittni Carlson, Destiny Carlson, Marielena Greer, Nico Sigala, Toby Sigala, Briana Waller, Kyra Ward, and Taylor Bond. She is predeceased by her twin, Roberta Grover; brothers, Marvin and Edward Litzenberg; and by her husband of 30 years, Glen Schindler Sr.
Her family thanks the wonderful, kind and caring people who work at Rocky Point Care Center in Lakeport where Ramona spent her final years.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 24, 2019