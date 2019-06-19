In Loving Memory

Raymond James Brown Sr.

"Pop"

November 23, 1942 - June 14, 2019

Raymond is survived by his children, Joe

(Ginger), Lisa, Imek Rachel), Ericka, Raylene, Tiara (Rufus), Verdeana, Wah-Lia, Clifford (Julia), and Jessica; brothers, Marvin, Thomas (Imogene), and James (Gail); sisters, Geraldine (Hason) and Carol. Beloved Grandfather to Darrin, Hason, Diana, Yancy Jr., Lance, Ba'kai, Lorenzo, Fawn, Joe Jr., Taylor, Emick, Paul, Makoa, Wa'kea, Mi'lei, Ka'leo, We'ka, Stoney, Ki-Yana, Eric, Angelica, William,

Richard, Ernest, Trey, Kiara, DeAndre, and Ba-Ko; and 13 great-grandkids. He is preceded by his loving parents, James and Elvina Brown; cherished daughter, Melissa; beloved siblings, Cecil and

Sharon; and his grandson, Michael.

"Pop" was a cultural leader from the Sulphur Bank Rancheria and continued to practice his teachings that he was raised with from Xabanepo. He raised his children in the Roundhouse and it was very important to him that he pass on his traditional ways. He was a Master Carpenter and worked on many buildings in the Bay Area, including the TransAmerica building. He went on to be employed by the County of Lake before delving into tribal politics, where he was elected Tribal Chairman and advocated for the progress and preservation of his tribe. A proud alumni of Lower Lake High School, he was heavily involved in coaching and supporting sports for many years. He was a faithful fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland A's.

Traditional Native American Visitation will take place at the El-Em Community Center from Tuesday, June 18, to Friday, June 21, with Graveside Service to follow on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m., at the El-Em cemetery, officiated by Ron Montez.

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 19, 2019