|
Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Visitation
Resources
Raymond James "Imek" Brown Jr.


1969 - 2020
Raymond James "Imek" Brown Jr.
July 13, 1969 - December 27, 2019

Raymond James "Imek" Brown Jr. was born to the late Diane and Raymond Brown Sr. Imek is also predeceased by his sister,
Melissa Brown; his daughter, Baby Brown; and grandparents, Jim and Elvina Brown and Theresa and
Sandy Boggs. He is survived by his siblings, Joe, Monte, Ericka, Lisa, Raylene, and Tiara; children, Hason,
Taylor, Emick, Paul, Makoa, Wa'kea, Milei, Kaleo, and We'ka; godchildren, Stoney, Ki-Yana, Eric, and
Lalo; grandchildren, Emick Jr, Kei'ana, Kameron, and Ke'oni, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Growing up Imek was an athlete in basketball, baseball, and football, which inspired him to coach his children with his knowledge. Imek Brown was strong in his ceremony ways from Elem Indian Colony, Big Valley, Scott's Valley and Robinson Rancheria; his heart was set on trying to change the cycle for the youth and to teach the Traditional Ways to his people.
Traditional Visitation will start on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Elem Indian Colony at 1 p.m. and end on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611, or visit chapelofthelakes.com
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jan. 4, 2020
Remember
