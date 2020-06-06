Richard "Dick" Arndt

Born 2-26-1934, Racine, Wisconsin



Dick lived in Wisconsin and Connecticut before moving to California in 1952. Dick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1953 and was stationed in Korea and Hawaii. He was honorably discharges from the Marines in 1959.Dick married Ellen Jean (Jean) Freese in September 1957. Two children were born to Dick and Jean; Jeff and Jill.Dick graduated from San Jose State College and began his teaching career in Kelseyville, California in 1964 where he taught English, History and Literature. During his teaching career he founded and instructed students in the Kelseyville Community Organization for Rescue and Public Service (K-Corps). This very special class was his passion and he was always very proud of the students who participated in the program. Dick also worked as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Lake County for twenty years.Dick retired in 1985 and moved with Jean to Stockton, Mo. While in Stockton Dick, wrote the local fishing report (The Reel Truth) for the Cedar County Republican for several years. He was an active participant in the local emergency management program, and worked as a substitute teacher at the local high school for a couple of years.Dick's first wife, Jean, passed away in 1999. He found love again and married Kathy Hibbs in January 2003.Dick enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was obsessed with fishing, but most of all he loved teaching and his family.Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son, Jeff and daughter-in-law Sabine of Florida; his daughter, Jill and son-in-law Russ of North Carolina; his step-daughter, Lori Kane and daughter in law Julie of Des Moines, IA; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.