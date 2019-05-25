Richard Bailey

Richard Bailey of Clearlake passed away on May 18, 2019, after a long illness.

Born and raised in Saratoga, Richard spent many childhood summers vacationing in Lake County, where he fell in love with Clear Lake and the area's natural beauty. After graduating from Cal State Chico with a degree in accounting, Richard decided Clearlake was where he wanted to make his home. He owned several local businesses over the years, including Clearlake Lumber, Aggrelite Rock, Lake Limousine and TriStar Brick & Block.

Richard will be remembered for his fervent love of Clear Lake, collector cars, working in the yard, BBQing chicken and spending time with his family. In his later years, he became an avid builder of intricate wooden model boats. Richard is survived by Janice, his wife of 45 years, five children, Kelly (John), Bryan, Ken, Kristin (Erica) and Scott (Laurel), as well as his beloved grandchildren.

At Richard's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the Bailey family requests donations be made to Hospice of Lake County, 1862 Parallel Drive, Lakeport, CA 95453.

