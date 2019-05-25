Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel
16140 Main St PO Box 284
Lower Lake, CA 95457
(707) 994-6417
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Bailey

Richard Bailey of Clearlake passed away on May 18, 2019, after a long illness.
Born and raised in Saratoga, Richard spent many childhood summers vacationing in Lake County, where he fell in love with Clear Lake and the area's natural beauty. After graduating from Cal State Chico with a degree in accounting, Richard decided Clearlake was where he wanted to make his home. He owned several local businesses over the years, including Clearlake Lumber, Aggrelite Rock, Lake Limousine and TriStar Brick & Block.
Richard will be remembered for his fervent love of Clear Lake, collector cars, working in the yard, BBQing chicken and spending time with his family. In his later years, he became an avid builder of intricate wooden model boats. Richard is survived by Janice, his wife of 45 years, five children, Kelly (John), Bryan, Ken, Kristin (Erica) and Scott (Laurel), as well as his beloved grandchildren.
At Richard's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the Bailey family requests donations be made to Hospice of Lake County, 1862 Parallel Drive, Lakeport, CA 95453.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones & Lewis CLMC www.Jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com 707-994-6417
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel
Download Now