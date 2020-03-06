Home

Cornerstone Fellowship Church
348 N Canyons Pkwy
Livermore, CA 94551
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
348 N Canyons Parkway
Livermore, CA
Richard C. Thorstenson


1967 - 2020
Richard C. Thorstenson Obituary

Richard C. Thorstenson
June 16, 1967 – February 12, 2020

Leaves behind mother, Darlene Boggini of Pleasanton, CA, and father, Wayne Thorstenson of Gulfport, MS. Richard was a graduate of Lower Lake High in 1987 and attended Yuba College and Santa Rosa JC.
Celebration of Life Services for Richard will be March 14, at 1 p.m., at Cornerstone Church in
Livermore, CA, 348 N Canyons Parkway. (925) 447-3465. Friends & family are invited to join us.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 6, 2020
