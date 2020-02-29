|
|
Richard Joseph "Joe" Adams Richard Joseph "Joe" Adams born December 24, 1950, passed away
unexpectedly on February 15, 2020.
Joe's sense of humor and wit brought happiness and laughter to everyone he met. He had a deep passion for golf, sailing, and everything musical. His caring and compassion for others was unmatched and his values guided him to help anyone who could use a hand. The void that he leaves in our hearts can never be replaced.
Joe was predeceased by his mother, Lorraine Adams, and father, Dick Adams. He is survived by his two sons, grandson, daughters in law, two sisters, nieces, and numerous other family and friends. Please join us to Celebrate Joe's Life on Sunday, March 8, from 2 - 6 p.m. at the Boulevard Cafe and Grill, 1096 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma.
Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts. -Paramahansa Yogananda.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 29, 2020