Richard Lee Miller Born August 28, 1934, in Visalia, CA, Richard Lee "Dick" Miller left us on June 15, 2019, in Sacramento, CA, at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Clara Miller, three sons, two daughters, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Dick's early career included work with Western Electric before joining the Army. He served in the Army as a radio operator in an anti-aircraft artillery unit at Fort Hood, TX, followed by service in the Army Reserves. After serving, Dick and his family moved to Lakeport, CA, where he worked for Masonite, in Ukiah, CA, as an electrician. Later, Dick managed the Lake County Farm Supply store for many years. While in Lake County, he developed love of the country lifestyle in his children as they all trained horses and livestock, working with their own horses as well as on the ranch owned by Dick's parents.
In the late 1970s, Dick was recruited by Cal-Farm Supply in Berkeley, CA. He and Clara moved to the Bay Area and then to Sacramento, where Dick continued to advance in the Cal-Farm Supply organization, departing as general manager in 1988. After retirement, Dick and Clara spent 10 years happily traveling in their RV.
Dick was laid to rest on June 27, 2019, at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Memorial donations may be made in Dick's name at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/, selecting "VA Northern California Health Care System" from the list of facilities provided.
