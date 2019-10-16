|
RICHARD MEDEIROS Richard was born on January 26, 1930 to Manuel and Ermelinda Medeiros and he passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019.
Richard grew up on the Portuguese Island of San Miguel, the fifth of eight children. He moved to America in 1948 where he met and married his wife, Frances Soares in 1950. Together they had 5 children. Frances passed away in 1993 after 44 years of marriage.
Richard found joy in his faith, especially in hard times. He was thankful and devoted to God all of his life, always reminding us of the Lord's Prayer, "Thy will be done". He often told us that we are here on earth for such a short time and that we should be mindful of preparing ourselves for eternity and seeing the face of God.
Richard also found joy in his family; so much happiness with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.. He loved to play his guitar with his brothers and composed many pieces.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Margaret Bandy, Mary (Dave) Morse, and Dan Medeiros; sister, Rita Silva; grandchildren, Matthew Medeiros, Mark Bandy and Rebecca Bash; great grandchildren Juliana, Barrett, Hannah and Christian. He is predeceased by his wife, Frances Medeiros; sons, Richard and David Medeiros; and grandson Ryan Bandy.
Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM with Rosary Service at 4:00 PM.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 16, 2019