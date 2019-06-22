Richard Sparks Brown

August 4, 1925 – February 23, 2019

Richard Sparks Brown was born and raised in Walnut Creek, the fourth of five children born to Edward and Etta Brown. A free-spirited child, he joined the Navy at 17 years old and worked as a welder in the Seabees in the Pacific. He married the love of his life, Lake County native

Beverly Bond on May 28, 1949, after meeting her in Oakland, Calif.

Richard and Beverly moved to Lake County in 1950, first to her parents' ranch in Morgan Valley and later to Middletown and Lower Lake. He worked on ranches with cattle, sheep, and walnuts and raised his five daughters with Beverly before she passed in 1963. In 1960, he became the golf course superintendent for the Buckingham Golf Course in Kelseyville, where he spent 27 years developing and maintaining a beautiful 9-hole course along Clear Lake. During this time he was married to Ruby McCosker Schulz for several years. After retiring in 1987, he moved to Oregon, first to Silverton and then to Prineville where he married a lovely lady, Anna Mae Chapman. They were happily married for 18 years. He then moved back to Silverton, where he enjoyed time with family. Richard enjoyed hunting, golf and raising his daughters, Deborah, Donna, Sandra, Evelyn and Marjorie. He is survived by his brother, Jim Brown; daughters, Deborah Wheeler, Donna Brown, and Evelyn Davis; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grand-children; and a large community of

family and friends who loved him.

A celebration of Richard's life is planned for this summer.