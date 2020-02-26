|
Richard W. Tomke Richard W. Tomke passed away after a brief illness on February 15, 2020, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born in 1931 in San Francisco, California. Richard spent the majority of his life there, holding jobs where he could do what he enjoyed most - being outdoors. He chose 'Communications' while serving in the Army during the Korean War, again, so he could work outdoors.
After retiring Richard moved to Hidden Valley Lake, California, where he fully embraced the outdoors - walking his dogs, and building friendships. Locals frequently waved back to him in passing, that red Ben Davis shirt recognizable from afar! His avid love of animals was eclipsed, perhaps, only by his love of sports, especially baseball. He also enjoyed hiking in the Sierras with friends, the ocean, all types of music, and traveling both throughout the U.S. and Europe. Later, he made his home in Post Falls, Idaho, where he never met a stranger. He was known for his arias and his antics. He kept everyone on their toes and always smiling. Richard took special pride and pleasure in his camaraderie with fellow servicemen in his community. Richard is survived by his nephew, Joe Lazio of Santa Rosa, California, and his niece, Jeanne Williamson of Penrose, Colorado, and innumerable friends from the Pacific NW to the Bay Area. He was a generous, kind, good-hearted man who will live forever in the hearts of all who knew him. Richard's graveside service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. In honoring his zeal for all life, donations can be made to either
St Jude's at 1-800-822-6344; or to
Sonoma County Humane Society https://humane
societysoco.org/donate or PO Box 1296, Santa Rosa, California 95402 -1296
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 26, 2020