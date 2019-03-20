Roald Owen Bartlett

Roald Owen Bartlett passed away March 6, 2019, at his residence in Ukiah, California. He was born in San Francisco on April 23, 1939. He was 79 years old. Roald spent a happy childhood on a small pear and walnut ranch in Lakeport, California. After graduating from high school he joined the Army. Later he enjoyed working in the kitchen at the lovely Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park. Roald also spent some years traveling around the world working aboard merchant ships. A lifelong bachelor, Roald loved the independent life. He spent the past 20 years or so in Ukiah. You may have met him or observed him pedaling his bicycle about town running errands and visiting friends. He had a great love for the game of baseball. From early boyhood on he knew all the teams and the best players in the game. It was one of his great joys.

Roald is survived by his older brother, Bill

Bartlett and his wife, Angie, from San Rafael, California; and sister, Sandy Hoyt and her husband Ray from Redwood Valley, Calif. His parents (now deceased) are George and Mildred Bartlett from Lakeport. Roald's friendly and chatty manner will be missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest peacefully in angels' arms. No services are planned at this time. If you knew Roald and were fond of him, please take a quiet moment and

reflect on your memories of him.

Eversole Mortuary is in charge of

arrangements. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary