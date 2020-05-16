Robert Arthur Updike
August 19, 1933 - April 30, 2020
Kelseyville, California
Robert Arthur Updike passed away peacefully of natural causes in Lakeport, California.
Robert was born to Benjamin Arthur Updike and Florence Webster Goddard in Lusk, Wyoming. The family relocated to Carmel, California, in 1944.
Robert attended Carmel Mission School then attended Carmel High School. He was a very talented athlete. He excelled in basketball, football and baseball. Upon graduation he attended University of Notre Dame for a year then returned to the peninsula where he studied physical education at Monterey Peninsula College and once again impressed many with his football and baseball talent. Afterwards, Robert enlisted with the Marines. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, where he served as radio operator and supply officer. Following his service Robert returned to Carmel where he worked at his father's meat market, Kips, on the corner of San Carlos and Ocean Avenue in downtown Carmel. He also worked with his brother in law, William Conlan at Conlan Electric.
It was at that time that he became interested in firefighting. He spent countless hours at the fire station. Robert began training within the fire department and studied fire science at MPC. He joined the Carmel Fire Department as a volunteer in 1961 and in 1965 was hired as a paid fireman. He moved up the ranks rapidly. A year later he was appointed captain. In 1967 he became assistant chief and in 1970 he was named Chief.
In addition to his 27 years of dedication to the city of Carmel and the Carmel Fire Department, he was also an active volunteer with the Carmel Youth Center, participating in numerous fund raising events.
Robert was a very soft spoken and modest man, rarely mentioning his accomplishments, he led by example.
Upon retirement, Robert and his wife, Ginny, whom he married in September of 1971, moved to Kelseyville, where they settled at their home on Clear Lake. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and their many cats. Robert was a devout Catholic with a very strong faith. He was an active member of St. Peters Church. He was a very kind and compassionate man, offering his assistance where ever the need. He will be dearly missed.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Ben and Florence Updike; wife, Ginny Updike; mother in law, Wilma; sisters, Benita Updike and June
Feeney; nephew, Ben Feeney and niece, Marguerite Feeney. He is survived by his companion and dearest friend, Shirley Crawford; and his nieces and nephews, Bill, Jim and Bob Conlan, Florence Plinck, Mike Feeney, Therese Yee, Colleen Feeney, Tim and Sean Feeney and Bobby Olivio.
A small family burial was held on May 8 at Kelseyville Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Kelseyville and Carmel pending the shelter in place order.
Donations on behalf of Robert can be made to the SPCA of the Monterey Peninsula or Sponsoring Survivorship in Kelseyville California.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 16, 2020.