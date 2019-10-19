|
Robert "Bob" Bunting Robert "Bob" Bunting was born on February 12, 1943, in Danville, Illinois, to Robert L. Bunting and Doris F. Bryant. Bob left this world to join his beloved "Arlenie," his wife of 51 years who preceded him in death in 2014. Bob was a devoted dad to their four daughters, Larina, Sherice,
Alicia, and Lana and their spouses, Rick, Rick, Tim and Joe. Bob also leaves behind his thirteen grandchildren, Ricky, Erick, Thomas, Dustin, Tamara, Breeona, Janna, Cole, Dustin, Chad, Claire, Matthew and Mark; four great-grandchildren, Haylee, Jaydeon, Skyler and his unborn great-grandson expected to join this world soon; and two older sisters, Virginia Tiffany and Barbara Conner.
Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary in Lakeport where we will be celebrating his life at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Kelseyville Cemetery, Kelseyville, California.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 19, 2019