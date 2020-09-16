Robert Alvin Dinsmore



Robert Alvin Dinsmore "Bob", age 85, of Lakeport, passed away September 7, 2020. Bob was born in Santa Cruz on June 23, 1935. He graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He was a former marathon runner and competed in Bay to Breakers in San Francisco. As a bank manager, he met wife Judy Dinsmore and married January 29, 1962.The couple moved to Upper Lake, California, where they helped her parents run the beloved Red Barn Mini Ranch. Bob then worked as an accountant for Mt. Konocti Growers for over 30 years. Next, he worked at Quercus Ranch until he retired in 2005. He won the prestigious "Half Pear" award and was a well-loved member of the agricultural community. He was treasurer of the Lake County Channel Cats for 16 years and was an active member of TOPS. He loved spending time with his family, including two children and two grandchildren, lovingly referred to as "The Waltons". He enjoyed playing card games with his family and taking care of his many pets.Bob is preceded by parents Joseph and Edith Dinsmore, and wife, Judy, of 58 years. Bob is survived by his children, Ken Dinsmore (Kim) and Jen Hanson (Jeff); sister-in-law, Barbara Dore "Bobbie"; niece, Pam Dore; and two grandchildren, Allison and Nikki Hanson. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral service. However, to remember Bob we encourage everyone to find laughter in pulling a practical joke on a loved one as this was one of his favorite pastimes.