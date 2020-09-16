1/1
Robert Dinsmore
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Alvin Dinsmore

Robert Alvin Dinsmore "Bob", age 85, of Lakeport, passed away September 7, 2020. Bob was born in Santa Cruz on June 23, 1935. He graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He was a former marathon runner and competed in Bay to Breakers in San Francisco. As a bank manager, he met wife Judy Dinsmore and married January 29, 1962.
The couple moved to Upper Lake, California, where they helped her parents run the beloved Red Barn Mini Ranch. Bob then worked as an accountant for Mt. Konocti Growers for over 30 years. Next, he worked at Quercus Ranch until he retired in 2005. He won the prestigious "Half Pear" award and was a well-loved member of the agricultural community. He was treasurer of the Lake County Channel Cats for 16 years and was an active member of TOPS. He loved spending time with his family, including two children and two grandchildren, lovingly referred to as "The Waltons". He enjoyed playing card games with his family and taking care of his many pets.
Bob is preceded by parents Joseph and Edith Dinsmore, and wife, Judy, of 58 years. Bob is survived by his children, Ken Dinsmore (Kim) and Jen Hanson (Jeff); sister-in-law, Barbara Dore "Bobbie"; niece, Pam Dore; and two grandchildren, Allison and Nikki Hanson. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral service. However, to remember Bob we encourage everyone to find laughter in pulling a practical joke on a loved one as this was one of his favorite pastimes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved