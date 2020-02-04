|
Robert Edward Peterson Robert passed from this world on January 18th. He was a devoted husband and family man. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joanne Peterson, and his children, Eileen
1928-2020
Peterson (Audrey), Mark Peterson (Sandy), Sonya Schumacher (Bob), Diane Peterson (Felipe) and Sam Peterson (Maggie). Also survived by his sisters, Claire Keith and Berniece Peterson, five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a man with a thirst for knowledge, and earned a B.A. from University of San Francisco, then an M.L.S. from U.C. Berkeley in 1968. He had a long career as a librarian. His first Librarian position was in Richmond, CA, then spent 14 years at College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL (1970-84). He was a pioneer in the original L.R.C. there, establishing the music and audio-visual collections. He taught Comparative Religion and Philosophy of Science there as well.
He developed a passion for music early on while helping his father with his Juke Box business, especially Big Band and Classical. He shared that with others by producing and narrating two radio shows, one in Glen Ellyn called Composer's Corner, another in Lakeport called Musical Tasting Room during the '80s and '90s.
Not only an accomplished professional, but a warm and caring man. He went into semi-retirement in 1984 and moved to Lake County, CA, where he continued his library career at Mendocino College and the Lake County Law Library until the 2000s. Services will be held in Vallejo, CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Friends of the Lake County Library" send to 1425 N.High St., Lakeport, CA 95453 or Friendsofthelakecountylibrary.org. Please sign the guest book at legacy.com
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 4, 2020