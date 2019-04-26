Robert John Wall

April 6, 1931 - April 20, 2019

Bob Wall passed away at his home in Nice, CA, with his loving partner, Lynn Johnson, by his side.

Born in New York, his parents, John and Anne Wall moved to Northern California and Arizona when Bob was young. Bob participated in cycling races over many years with his childhood friends. He was an active sports and nature enthusiast enjoying the beauty of the lakes and mountains.

With his first wife, Charlotte, he had two children, son, John, and daughter, April Ciapusci

(Tony). He was the proud step-father to Gene Lytton.

Bob was married 43 years to Jeanne with whom he enjoyed traveling extensively throughout many countries. Bob was preceded in death by Jeanne.

Bob, a veteran of the Korean War, was a professional diver for many years. Buying property in Lake County in 1962, he later moved to the county to develop B. J. Wall's RV Park in Nice, CA.

Bob was known for his generous support of community health services, especially Northlake Adult Day Center where Jeanne participated for many years.

Donations to a scholarship fund at Northlake Adult Center in Bob's memory will be gratefully accepted. Northlake Adult Day Center, 1026 Compton St., Lakeport, CA. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary