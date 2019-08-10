|
Robert "Bob" Kiesman Robert "Bob" Kiesman, son of Virgil and Janet Kiesman was born in Fryeburg, Maine, on
January 24, 1939.
Bob graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1957 where he was a three letter sports star. He was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers after high school and played in their farm system with their Los Angeles team until 1958, when a serious arm injury sidelined his career. Bob then moved the Wakefield, Massachusetts, and worked in the tool and dye industry. He married Dorothy Winter in 1960 and together they raised a family and in 1977 they decided to move to Sunnyvale, California.
In 1987 Bob met Irene Rivas who would become his life partner. In 1989 he moved to Lakeport, California, and joined Irene in the real estate business. Bob enjoyed being a part of the real estate community. He was recognized as the Affiliate of the Year and played a big roll in the canned food drive and the scholarship committee. He was a loan agent up until his retirement.
Bob was an excellent softball player and played Senior Softball where he pitched the winning game in the first World Series of Softball in Greensboro, North Carolina. He also entertained his family and friends with his wonderful singing voice.
He is survived by his life partner, Irene Rivas; sons, Steven Kiesman (Mary Beth), Chris Kiesman (Jenny), and Rob Winter (Elaine); grandchildren, Amanda, Brian, Angela and Jake Kiesman; great- grandchildren, Alexis, Ava and Bryce; brother, Kenneth Kiesman (Liz) and family; his extended family, Eric Rivas (Dawnette), Marc Rivas (Gloria) and grandchildren, Marc Daniel, and Jacob and Connor Rivas. He also leaves behind his dogs that he loved dearly, Amber, Stevie Ray and Angel.
No services will be held at Bob's request. A memorial will be held in Fryeburg, Maine, with his Eastern family and in Lakeport in the fall.
